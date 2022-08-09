IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

Zerlina

Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

The Senate passed a historic bill on climate change, taxes and health care, which may get passed by the House and signed by President Biden as early as this week. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins the show to reflect on the progress made.Aug. 9, 2022

    Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

