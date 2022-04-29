IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

Influencers and “med spas” perpetuate body dysmorphia

06:24

NBC tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge joins Zerlina to discuss how influencers being offered discounts on cosmetic procedures is creating body image issues for young people.April 29, 2022

