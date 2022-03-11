IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Inflation hits record high

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

    07:23

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

    07:05

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

    08:50

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

    08:11

  • War’s effect on the most vulnerable

    05:52

  • Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner

    08:00

  • 2M refugees have fled Ukraine

    06:06

  • What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?

    08:30

  • Working moms on the Supreme Court

    09:05

  • Republicans respond to Russia

    12:13

  • Biden imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    10:38

  • Student berated by DeSantis speaks out

    06:28

  • TX voter suppression comes to fruition

    06:56

  • Former Feinstein staffer speaks out

    08:45

  • Could the 1/6 Ctme. recommend Trump be criminally charged?

    08:19

  • Texas targets trans youth and their families

    05:18

  • First January 6 criminal trial makes headway

    07:31

  •  Ukrainian basketball player escapes country

    03:44

  • Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout?

    07:10

Zerlina

Inflation hits record high

07:32

The inflation rate is at a four decade record high of 7.9%. Biden blames the “Putin Price Hike” for hurting Americans’ wallets. Robert Reich joins the show to discuss.March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Inflation hits record high

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

    07:23

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

    07:05

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

    08:50

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

    08:11

  • War’s effect on the most vulnerable

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All