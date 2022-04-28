IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Implications of 1/6 strategizers remaining in Congress

Implications of 1/6 strategizers remaining in Congress

Various members of the GOP have either been revealed to have been major players in organizing the January 6th insurrection or publicly denied the danger of the events that transpired that day while privately fully knowing the implications of it. The New Yorker’s David Rohde joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the latest 1/6 revelations.April 28, 2022

