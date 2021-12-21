Immigration reform derailed… again

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
UP NEXT
Trump sues NY AG06:23
Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation06:07
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Proud Boys target school board meetings10:28
New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows14:59
New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights09:07
Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim07:00
KY pastor who survived tornado shares story08:12
AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights07:00
Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?07:23
SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand09:17
Robert Reich on the year of the worker07:48
How one man went from NASA to novelist06:26
Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump?13:41
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
Immigration reform has been the talk on Capitol Hill for years, with no action. What needs to be done to fix the broken immigration system? Astrid Silva weighs in.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
UP NEXT
Trump sues NY AG06:23
Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation06:07
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24