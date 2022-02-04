IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts

    07:29
Zerlina

Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts

07:29

Hundreds of titles have been pulled from Texas library shelves in a GOP-led effort to ban books. Author Ibram Kendi has been fighting attempts to ban his books.Feb. 4, 2022

