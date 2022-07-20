IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

How one woman escaped Russian propaganda

05:56

Anastasiia Carrier was born in Russia and grew up believing the propaganda that came from the Kremlin. But after moving to the U.S. and becoming a journalist, her perspective shifted. She tells Zerlina her story.July 20, 2022

