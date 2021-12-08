IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

  • Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future?

    07:36

  • Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action

    09:12

  • Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad”

    05:32

  • Pastor preaches in support of abortion

    09:44

  • White nationalists go mainstream

    11:52

  • Trump allies running for key election offices

    08:25

  • DeSantis proposes civilian military force he would control

    07:37

  • The fight for global vaccine equity

    07:17

  • Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup

    12:28

  • Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy

    09:57

  • TX abortion provider on SCOTUS case

    06:44

  • What could a post-Roe America look like?

    11:00

  • After SCOTUS arguments, Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

    13:38

  • GOP Reps. trade personal attacks

    08:20

  • Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

  • Pennsylvania woman combats local homophobia

    06:58

  • Remembering Virgil Abloh

    07:18

Zerlina

House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

11:21

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert of committee seats over her Islamophobic comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and journalist Mara Schiavocampo join the show.Dec. 8, 2021

  • Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book

    06:45

  • Insurrection investigation takes a turn

    09:02

  • House Dems attempt to punish Boebert

    11:21

  • Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future?

    07:36

  • Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action

    09:12

  • Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad”

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All