Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th06:19
UP NEXT
Where Jan. 6th investigation stands05:25
Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later09:50
Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma09:46
AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation10:33
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48
What happened to Antonio Brown?09:36
Post-holiday Covid confusion12:56
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage09:19
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago09:31
Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan10:30
Immigration reform derailed… again10:27
Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation06:07
Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools11:21
Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom08:24
Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows09:33
Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion12:22
KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado07:58
Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th06:19
Former aide to Donald Trump Omarosa Manigault Newman reflects on Trump’s role in the insurrection and how he can be held accountable.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Holding Trump accountable for Jan. 6th06:19
UP NEXT
Where Jan. 6th investigation stands05:25
Michael Steele reflects on Jan. 6th one year later09:50
Chicago’s Covid and school dilemma09:46
AG Garland lays out scope of Jan. 6th investigation10:33
Nurse raises awareness of Black femicide05:48