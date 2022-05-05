Hillary Clinton warned of this

U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion08:55
Why Stacey Abrams ‘converted’ to an unequivocal abortion rights supporter05:46
Traister: Democrats' stance on abortion is popular—they should talk about it.07:57
Opinion to end 'Roe' shredded for saying abortion bans don’t 'discriminate' against women06:18
Why Systems Won’t Save Democrats14:10
- Now Playing
Hillary Clinton warned of this10:58
- UP NEXT
Rep. Chu aims to protect right to abortion06:14
Banning abortion and the cycle of poverty05:10
Fmr Planned Parenthood President was ‘shocked to read the disregard for women’08:57
Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’03:48
Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’07:49
Lying under oath? See SCOTUS nominees on ‘Roe’ precedent amid explosive leaked draft ruling03:10
Morgan Radford breaks down state trigger laws set to go into effect if Roe is overturned02:04
Reasoning in Alito draft puts bullseye on other American rights; sign of politicized court08:16
Americans speak out against Republicans dismissing the importance of abortion rights06:13
Abortion service providers hold steady as tempest rises around abortion rights04:06
Late comedian’s take on the conservative movement01:31
Potential fallout if Roe v. Wade is overturned05:25
Draft abortion ruling sparks protests04:03
Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade11:48
U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion08:55
Why Stacey Abrams ‘converted’ to an unequivocal abortion rights supporter05:46
Traister: Democrats' stance on abortion is popular—they should talk about it.07:57
Opinion to end 'Roe' shredded for saying abortion bans don’t 'discriminate' against women06:18
Why Systems Won’t Save Democrats14:10
- Now Playing
Hillary Clinton warned of this10:58
Play All