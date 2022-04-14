IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

Gun epidemic in America

08:19

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the epidemic of gun violence in America, and Congress’ continuing failure to act.April 14, 2022

