    Grand jury seated in Trump GA investigation

Zerlina

Grand jury seated in Trump GA investigation

09:27

A special grand jury has been seated in Georgia’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results. Glenn Kirschner and Kurt Bardella talk about what the jury can do and what’s next in the investigation.May 3, 2022

