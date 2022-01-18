IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known

10:52

Mere hours after being sworn in as governor, Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions into law. One order bans critical race theory “and other divisive concepts” and the other gives parents the right to elect their kids out of school mask mandates. Christina Greer and Camonghe Felix discuss.Jan. 18, 2022

