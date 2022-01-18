Mere hours after being sworn in as governor, Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions into law. One order bans critical race theory “and other divisive concepts” and the other gives parents the right to elect their kids out of school mask mandates. Christina Greer and Camonghe Felix discuss.Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known
10:52
UP NEXT
Artist depicts Black skiers
06:09
No MLK Day celebration without legislation
10:51
CRT bill cites wrong Lincoln debater
07:23
Outrage after judge reverses sex assault conviction