Zerlina

Glenn Kirschner on missing Secret Service texts

09:50

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner breaks down what missing texts from the Secret Service could mean for the Jan. 6th investigation and the criminal probe against Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.July 21, 2022

