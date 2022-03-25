IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A majority-Black TN town may lose its financial independence

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election

    10:12
  • UP NEXT

    Women are the face of Ukraine war

    09:01

  • Are the walls closing in on Trump?

    08:52

  • Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings

    12:05

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24

  • Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40

  • Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy

    07:54

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings

    14:21

  • Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

    11:20

  • Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters

    06:52

  • ‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!

    07:20

  • Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine

    08:29

  • Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference

    05:56

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment

    08:15

  • Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech

    08:19

  • Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner?

    08:31

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Additional targets of January 6th revealed

    07:23

Zerlina

Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election

10:12

Text exchanges revealed by the Washington Post show Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance breaks down the damning messages.March 25, 2022

  • A majority-Black TN town may lose its financial independence

    06:25
  • Now Playing

    Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election

    10:12
  • UP NEXT

    Women are the face of Ukraine war

    09:01

  • Are the walls closing in on Trump?

    08:52

  • Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings

    12:05

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All