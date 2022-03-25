Text exchanges revealed by the Washington Post show Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance breaks down the damning messages.March 25, 2022
A majority-Black TN town may lose its financial independence
06:25
Now Playing
Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election
10:12
UP NEXT
Women are the face of Ukraine war
09:01
Are the walls closing in on Trump?
08:52
Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings