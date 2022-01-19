IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Gen Z and the future of American politics 05:35
UP NEXT
Senate begins debate on voting rights 09:54 Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies 05:07 Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known 10:52 Artist depicts Black skiers 06:09 No MLK Day celebration without legislation 10:51 CRT bill cites wrong Lincoln debater 07:23 Outrage after judge reverses sex assault conviction 06:02 Pres. Biden under pressure 06:46 SCOTUS blocks Biden workplace vaccine mandate amid nationwide surge 09:17 FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack 11:38 Sinema, Manchin reiterate opposition to filibuster perform 10:52 Black Police Sergeant “scared” of fellow officers 07:42 Jan. 6 Committee turns sights to Kevin McCarthy 11:59 Biden voting rights speech garners backlash from GOP, inaction from Manchin 12:39 Why voting rights speeches aren’t enough 09:48 Maya Angelou quarter a “perversion” of how to honor Black people 05:19 Biden’s fight for voting rights 09:46 Program helps pregnant moms battling addiction 08:35 Maya Wiley on Bronx apartment fire 11:00 Gen Z and the future of American politics 05:35
A majority of the U.S. population is millennial or younger, and according to a new book from the polling director at the Harvard Kennedy Institute of Politics, unlike previous generations, Gen Z votes overwhelmingly Democratic.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Gen Z and the future of American politics 05:35
UP NEXT
Senate begins debate on voting rights 09:54 Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies 05:07 Glenn Youngkin makes his presence known 10:52 Artist depicts Black skiers 06:09 No MLK Day celebration without legislation 10:51