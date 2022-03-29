Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes

There’s an hours-long gap in former President Trump’s Jan. 6 call records. Sound familiar? Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Ackerman brings his perspective, along with former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.March 29, 2022
