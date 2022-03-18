IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock! 07:20
Now Playing
Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine 08:29
UP NEXT
Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference 05:56 Attacks on civilian sites 07:56 Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment 08:15 Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech 08:19 Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner? 08:31 Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully 06:54 Additional targets of January 6th revealed 07:23 Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine 08:28 Should we worry about Deltacron? 08:14 Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia 08:19 Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees 06:58 Biden’s next steps to punish Putin 07:53 Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia 07:02 Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities 07:30 Inflation hits record high 07:32 Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack 07:23 The journey to get out of Ukraine 07:05 Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII 08:50 Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine 08:29
Vladimir Putin had a 16-year-long career in the KGB, but seems to favor power over intelligence amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former KGB agent Jack Barsky joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss how Putin’s intelligence background is, or is not, affecting his decisions.
March 18, 2022 Read More ‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock! 07:20
Now Playing
Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine 08:29
UP NEXT
Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference 05:56 Attacks on civilian sites 07:56 Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment 08:15 Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech 08:19