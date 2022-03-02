IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout? 07:10 How will the White House message on Ukraine? 07:51
Now Playing
Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address 08:12
UP NEXT
What’s happening at Rikers Island? 04:16 Disinfo plagues crisis in Ukraine 06:54 Media’s double standard in covering Ukraine 07:31 How one U.S. citizen escaped Ukraine 06:21 Judge Ketanji Brown makes history 12:03 ICYMI: top Trump prosecutors resign 05:05 Where is the UN in all of this? 09:03 Ukrainians face new reality amid Russian invasion 09:36 Russian bombardment of Ukraine in 2nd night 06:54 Ohio redistricting at a halt 06:41 Trump’s “MAGApalooza” & the future GOP 08:00 What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin? 08:32 World leaders respond to Putin 09:16 Olympian Nathan Chen on his figure skating wins 07:52 Ahmaud Arbery’s killers guilty of hate crime 07:35 Bomani Jones on Brian Flores’ return 06:49 GOP’s hypocritical protest response 09:43 Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address 08:12
The Biden administration has had various challenges to take on during its first year in office, ranging from Covid to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Colonel Jack Jacobs joins Zerlina Maxwell ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union Address to analyze the White House’s priorities both foreign and domestic.
March 2, 2022 Read More Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout? 07:10 How will the White House message on Ukraine? 07:51
Now Playing
Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address 08:12
UP NEXT
What’s happening at Rikers Island? 04:16 Disinfo plagues crisis in Ukraine 06:54 Media’s double standard in covering Ukraine 07:31