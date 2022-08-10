Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run12:30
- Now Playing
Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search08:18
- UP NEXT
Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant06:20
Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?09:24
New school means new disease risks06:38
Former FBI agent on missing Secret Service texts06:53
Abortion could be the key to midterm voter turnout09:26
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years; what now?05:26
Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia09:28
Stop the steal is coming to battleground states09:23
What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means06:55
GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms06:34
Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms07:24
How can Dems keep their majority?06:41
Beyoncé gives us exactly what we need right now06:57
Issue of missing Trump texts expands05:59
Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner08:19
Is Trump gearing up for another run for president?07:26
Black father on the importance of representation06:47
Doctor who provided 10-year-old with abortion care speaks out09:36
What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run12:30
- Now Playing
Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search08:18
- UP NEXT
Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant06:20
Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?09:24
New school means new disease risks06:38
Former FBI agent on missing Secret Service texts06:53
Play All