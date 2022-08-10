IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run

    12:30
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant

    06:20

  • Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

    09:24

  • New school means new disease risks

    06:38

  • Former FBI agent on missing Secret Service texts

    06:53

  • Abortion could be the key to midterm voter turnout

    09:26

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years; what now?

    05:26

  • Killing of Al Qaeda leader gives GOP amnesia

    09:28

  • Stop the steal is coming to battleground states

    09:23

  • What Pelosi’s Taiwan trip means

    06:55

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

  • Abortion could be “tipping point” for midterms

    07:24

  • How can Dems keep their majority?

    06:41

  • Beyoncé gives us exactly what we need right now

    06:57

  • Issue of missing Trump texts expands

    05:59

  • Russia deal could mean freedom for Griner

    08:19

  • Is Trump gearing up for another run for president?

    07:26

  • Black father on the importance of representation

    06:47

  • Doctor who provided 10-year-old with abortion care speaks out

    09:36

Zerlina

Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

08:18

Now that the FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence, will Republicans switch their battle cry to ‘lock him up’? Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta joins Zerlina to discuss this and more.Aug. 10, 2022

  • What Trump FBI search means for possible second presidential run

    12:30
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Clinton campaign chair reacts to Trump FBI search

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns grow over Ukraine power plant

    06:20

  • Is Senate’s bill passage the key to the midterms?

    09:24

  • New school means new disease risks

    06:38

  • Former FBI agent on missing Secret Service texts

    06:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All