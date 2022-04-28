IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Florida creates an election police force

    Does Elon Musk really want freedom of speech?

  • Meadows texts reveal Big Lie push

  • DeSantis gives new meaning to revenge politics

  • Georgia’s gubernatorial race + the big lie

  • New fallout from Meadows’ insurrection texts

  • What the French election tells us about extremist politics

  • The GOP’s insurrection hypocrisy

  • Disney vs. DeSantis

  • Will DOJ appeal on mask mandate work?

  • ‘Academic anomaly’ in law *and* med school

  • House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law

  • Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?

  • Ukraine’s fight for Donbas

  • Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

  • Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

  • GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

Florida creates an election police force

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to perpetuate the Big Lie by instituting an election police force. Former Florida Representative David Jolly joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. April 28, 2022

