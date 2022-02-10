Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which restricts how teachers can talk about gender and sexuality in the classroom, has advanced in the Florida legislature. State Sen. Shevrin Jones lays out how it could affect students.
Feb. 10, 2022
