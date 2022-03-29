IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older

06:48

The FDA has authorized a second booster shot for people 50 and older, but is it needed right now? Dr. Peter Hotez weighs in.March 29, 2022

