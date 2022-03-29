FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
UP NEXT
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25
Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election10:12
Women are the face of Ukraine war09:01
Are the walls closing in on Trump?08:52
Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings12:05
Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks12:24
Jamaicans fight for reparations 07:40
Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy07:54
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings14:21
Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson11:20
Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters06:52
‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!07:20
Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine08:29
Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference05:56
Attacks on civilian sites 07:56
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
The FDA has authorized a second booster shot for people 50 and older, but is it needed right now? Dr. Peter Hotez weighs in.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
UP NEXT
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25