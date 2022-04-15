IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?

    08:28

  • What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Gun epidemic in America

    08:19

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49

  • Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back

    08:02

  • Milwaukee elects its first Black mayor

    09:03

  • Georgia election laws head to federal court

    07:32

  • Putin speaks out amid vicious attacks on Ukraine

    05:12

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

  • Arrested for abortion?

    05:05

  • KBJ makes history

    10:58

  • 5th year of the Me Too movement

    08:37

  • Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?

    09:28

  • Sanctions target Putin’s daughters

    06:43

  • 3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ

    12:42

  • Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:57

  • Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson

    11:35

Zerlina

Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

08:23

Another minor traffic offense leads to another unnecessary death of a Black man. MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude joins the show to discuss the death of Patrick Lyoya, on the heels of the Grand Rapids Police Department releasing footage of the shooting.April 15, 2022

  • Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?

    08:28

  • What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Gun epidemic in America

    08:19

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49

  • Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back

    08:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All