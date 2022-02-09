IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America

    09:00
  • UP NEXT

    Voting rights fight continues

    06:53

  • The end of mask wearing in schools?

    08:00

  • Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize

    07:37

  • Trump’s latest document debacle

    08:10

  • MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform

    13:10

  • When will Black TikTok creators get their dues?

    06:44

  • How Trump is systemically threatening our democracy

    10:19

  • Ibram X. Kendi on recent book banning efforts

    07:29

  • Biden strikes a nerve with SCOTUS promise

    07:40

  • St. Louis mayor talks policing alternatives

    07:36

  • Inside the fallacy of representation

    06:46

  • North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps

    09:08

  • Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

    06:56

  • Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL

    10:40

  • TX woman travels state registering voters

    10:33

  • Being Black in America

    15:25

  • VA State Sen. a social media sensation

    10:21

  • The life of Cheslie Kryst

    14:58

  • The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list

    09:24

Zerlina

Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America

09:00

Black History Month is happening as states nationwide are moving to make it harder to teach kids about Black history. Eddie Glaude argues that contradiction is why Black History Month matters now more than ever.Feb. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America

    09:00
  • UP NEXT

    Voting rights fight continues

    06:53

  • The end of mask wearing in schools?

    08:00

  • Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize

    07:37

  • Trump’s latest document debacle

    08:10

  • MPD shooting of Amir Locke renews calls for reform

    13:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All