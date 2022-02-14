Early voting begins in Texas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Early voting begins in Texas08:13
Early voting begins in Texas08:13
Early voting in Texas is hitting some snags just weeks before the state’s primary election. Former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins joins the show.Feb. 14, 2022
