Dr. Fauci on second booster shots

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible06:05
Now Playing
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
UP NEXT
Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden10:02
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Jan. 6th Cmte discusses contempt, Ginni Thomas07:53
Was Ted Cruz involved in Jan. 6th?07:46
A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence06:25
Ginni Thomas pushed to subvert the 2020 election10:12
Women are the face of Ukraine war09:01
Are the walls closing in on Trump?08:52
Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings12:05
Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks12:24
Jamaicans fight for reparations 07:40
Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy07:54
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings14:21
Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson11:20
Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters06:52
‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!07:20
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins Zerlina Maxwell to talk about the recent approval of a second booster shot for adults 50 and over.March 30, 2022
LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible06:05
Now Playing
Dr. Fauci on second booster shots13:26
UP NEXT
Trump implores Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden10:02
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for people 50 and older06:48
Gap in Jan. 6th calls is giving Watergate vibes09:40
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51