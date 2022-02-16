IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Starbucks employees fight for unionization

    07:52

  • Will AG Garland protect voting rights?

    10:55
    Donald Trump’s finances

    09:12
    Early voting begins in Texas

    08:13

  • Jan. 6th investigation taps Giuliani

    09:09

  • Superbowl halftime show overshadows systemic issues

    11:39

  • Oklahoma considers abortion database

    07:46

  • Biden’s SCOTUS shortlist

    08:27

  • NHL’s first Black assistant manager

    07:04

  • 2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills

    08:54

  • GOP pushes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

    06:32

  • Trump’s White House records

    07:56

  • Why are we declaring victory over Covid?

    08:54

  • Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border

    08:28

  • Florida bill targets LGBTQ+ youth

    08:30

  • How the GOP is undermining democracy

    09:29

  • Eddie Glaude on the state of Black America

    09:00

  • Voting rights fight continues

    06:53

  • The end of mask wearing in schools?

    08:00

  • Black Congressional staffers aim to unionize

    07:37

Zerlina

Donald Trump’s finances

09:12

Trump's longtime accountants are cutting ties with his business empire. Glenn Kirschner delves into what we’re learning about the former president’s finances.Feb. 16, 2022

