    Don Jr. under oath

Zerlina

Don Jr. under oath

Donald Trump Jr. has become the latest member of the Trump family to testify before the House Jan. 6th Committee. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner breaks down what he might have revealed.May 6, 2022

