Disinfo plagues crisis in Ukraine

Along with launching physical attacks, Russia has started a disinformation campaign promoting anti-Ukrainian propaganda. NBC News’ Ben Collins and Clint Watts join Zerlina Maxwell to explain what’s going on and the role of Russian disinformation in this crisis.
March 1, 2022
