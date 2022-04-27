IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

DeSantis gives new meaning to revenge politics

07:02

With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis going after Disney, The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes joins Zerlina to discuss how the political party that once prided itself on “free speech” and “small government” is changing its tune.April 27, 2022

