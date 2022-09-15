IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

Could Graham’s abortion ban backfire?

09:05

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s plan to ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks is so extreme, members of how own party, includer leader Mitch McConnell, are balking. Kurt Bardella and Lindy Li discuss.Sept. 15, 2022

