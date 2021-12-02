IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup

    12:28

  • Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy

    09:57

  • TX abortion provider on SCOTUS case

    06:44

  • What could a post-Roe America look like?

    11:00

  • After SCOTUS arguments, Roe v. Wade hangs in balance

    13:38

  • GOP Reps. trade personal attacks

    08:20

  • Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

    09:06

  • Pennsylvania woman combats local homophobia

    06:58

  • Remembering Virgil Abloh

    07:18

  • Dr. Blackstock answers viewer Qs on Omicron

    12:05

  • GOP immediately politicizes Omicron

    12:23

  • Jan 6th committee subpoenas extremist groups

    07:10

  • HBO Docuseries highlights missing Black people

    12:34

  • School board battlegrounds

    05:49

  • Should we talk about Sinema’s fashion choices?

    08:41

  • Two Americas revealed in Rittenhouse reactions

    12:43

  • WI parade witness: “The person was on a mission”

    06:49

  • Justice at last in Malcolm X case

    10:19

  • Author on book being targeted by conservatives

    07:52

  • Recent trials exemplify racism in criminal justice system

    10:57

Zerlina

Conservative SCOTUS could destroy court’s legitimacy

09:57

Law professor Melissa Murray and The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus discuss yesterday’s SCOTUS hearing of a Mississippi abortion ruling that threatens Roe v. Wade.Dec. 2, 2021

