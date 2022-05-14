IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What GOP subpoenas mean for Jan 6 investigation

    07:59

  • Kendrick Lamar releases first album in 5 years

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    When will laws catch up to #MeToo?

    07:21

  • Michigan wants to be abortion safe haven

    07:26

  • Surveillance in a post-Roe world

    06:12

  • More GOP Jan. 6th hypocrisy revealed

    07:00

  • Baby formula shortage leaves parents scrambling

    06:20

  • ‘A Strange Loop’ writer on Tony noms

    04:54

  • How did SCOTUS get here?

    08:24

  • Feminist voices are vital at a time like this

    07:56

  • One pill can kill: the fight for fentanyl awareness

    06:50

  • Former KGB spy on Putin’s speech

    08:51

  • Doctor combats abortion misinfo on TikTok

    07:18

  • ‘Dear White Staffers’ union efforts come to fruition

    06:12

  • Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights

    07:54

  • Put the coathangers away

    06:38

  • U.S. hits 1M Covid deaths

    07:13

  • Yes, abortion bans affect men too

    06:48

  • Don Jr. under oath

    04:49

Zerlina

Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

05:17

House Committee Chairs have asked several large social media companies to preserve content that could be evidence of Russian war crimes. NBC News reporter Ben Collins explains.May 14, 2022

  • What GOP subpoenas mean for Jan 6 investigation

    07:59

  • Kendrick Lamar releases first album in 5 years

    04:46
  • Now Playing

    Congress taps Big Tech to help in Ukraine

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    When will laws catch up to #MeToo?

    07:21

  • Michigan wants to be abortion safe haven

    07:26

  • Surveillance in a post-Roe world

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All