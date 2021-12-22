IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage 09:19
UP NEXT
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago 09:31 Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan 10:30 Immigration reform derailed… again 10:27 Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation 06:07 Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools 11:21 Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom 08:24 Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows 09:33 Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion 12:22 KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado 07:58 Proud Boys target school board meetings 10:28 New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows 14:59 New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights 09:07 Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim 07:00 KY pastor who survived tornado shares story 08:12 AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights 07:00 Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation? 07:23 SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand 09:17 CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage 09:19
A Cuban immigrant was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a deadly crash. President and founder of Futuro Media Maria Hinojosa weighs in on what the sentence says about our criminal justice reform.
Dec. 22, 2021 Read More
Now Playing
CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage 09:19
UP NEXT
Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago 09:31 Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan 10:30 Immigration reform derailed… again 10:27