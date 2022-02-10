IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border

Zerlina

Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border

Canada’s trucker protest is gaining steam with some U.S.-based organizers planning similar demonstrations in Washington. Meanwhile, the January 6th Committee is looking into past event attendance as it probes the extremist groups that coalesced ahead of the insurrection. Feb. 10, 2022

    Canada’s trucker protests reach across the border

