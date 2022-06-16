IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Brittney Griner still stuck in Russia

Brittney Griner still stuck in Russia

05:09

Russia announced it will hold WNBA player Brittney Griner in detention for at least two more weeks. Joe Cirincione talks about what the Biden administration can do (if anything) to get her back on American soil.June 16, 2022

