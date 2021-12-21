IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CO migrant sentencing sparks outrage

    09:19

  • Trump plans Jan. 6 press conference at Mar-a-lago

    09:31
    Breaking down Biden's Covid plan

    10:30
    Immigration reform derailed… again

    10:27

  • Trump sues NY AG

    06:23

  • Trump vs. McConnell

    09:32

  • Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

    06:07

  • Education Secy. on the culture wars being waged in schools

    11:21

  • Pandemic sees Black homeschooling boom

    08:24

  • Jim Jordan admits to texting Meadows

    09:33

  • Mary Trump reacts to uncle’s election subversion

    12:22

  • KY factory worker gives first-hand account of tornado

    07:58

  • Proud Boys target school board meetings

    10:28

  • New focus on Republicans who texted Meadows

    14:59

  • New urgency on filibuster reform for voting rights

    09:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim

    07:00

  • KY pastor who survived tornado shares story

    08:12

  • AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights

    07:00

  • Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation?

    07:23

  • SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand

    09:17

Zerlina

Breaking down Biden’s Covid plan

10:30

President Biden spoke about the measures he’s taking to help the country get through the latest Covid surge. Juanita Tolliver and Dr. Nahid Bhadelia discuss the new plans he announced.Dec. 21, 2021

