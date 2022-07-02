IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

Black women have never had bodily autonomy

07:12

‘My body, my choice’ has rarely been a phrase that applies to Black women. Law professor Michelle Goodwin joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade and the lack of autonomy Black women have over their own bodies.July 2, 2022

