Black Twitter is a digital space where Black people can navigate identity, activism, racism, and more. Researcher Shamika Klassen compares it to a modern day Green Book, which was a guide during the Jim Crow era for Black travelers to find safe places to eat and sleep.Dec. 9, 2021
Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book
06:45
Insurrection investigation takes a turn
09:02
House Dems attempt to punish Boebert
11:21
Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future?
07:36
Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action
09:12
Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad”