IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps

    09:08
  • Now Playing

    Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL

    10:40

  • TX woman travels state registering voters

    10:33

  • Being Black in America

    15:25

  • VA State Sen. a social media sensation

    10:21

  • The life of Cheslie Kryst

    14:58

  • The affirmative action myth over Biden’s SCOTUS short list

    09:24

  • Book banning goes mainstream

    07:36

  • Fighting over the term “Latinx”

    06:34

  • FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”

    09:05

  • Trump’s “fake electors” subpoenaed

    07:41

  • Ron Johnson makes position on families clear

    07:09

  • Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice

    07:18

  • The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment

    05:50

  • Investigating Border Patrol

    08:17

  • How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration?

    08:25

  • Justice Breyer to step down

    09:28

  • Affirmative action under threat

    08:43

  • Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema

    09:06

Zerlina

Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

06:56

The Biden Administration is sending 3,000 troops closer to Ukraine as tensions continue to escalate between the Eastern European country and Russia. Gen. Barry McCaffrey breaks it down.Feb. 3, 2022

  • North Carolina’s GOP-drawn electoral maps

    09:08
  • Now Playing

    Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Brian Flores calls out racism in the NFL

    10:40

  • TX woman travels state registering voters

    10:33

  • Being Black in America

    15:25

  • VA State Sen. a social media sensation

    10:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All