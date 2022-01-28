IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ron Johnson makes position on families clear

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment

    05:50

  • Investigating Border Patrol

    08:17

  • How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration?

    08:25

  • Justice Breyer to step down

    09:28

  • Affirmative action under threat

    08:43

  • Voto Latino wants to say “adios” to Sinema

    09:06

  • Glenn Youngkin’s mask mess

    13:10

  • Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court

    08:56

  • Jan. 6th Committee speaks to ex-AG Barr

    08:57

  • Alexander Vindman on Russia and Ukraine tension

    12:23

  • Jay-Z’s team wants DOJ to probe Kansas City Police Dept.

    07:22

  • Florida could ban white “discomfort” in schools

    07:28

  • Kimora Lee Simmons on André Leon Talley

    08:14

  • How did Biden’s presser measure up?

    19:45

  • Trump kids in legal hot water

    06:43

  • Gen Z and the future of American politics

    05:35

  • Senate begins debate on voting rights

    09:54

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. subpoenas Trump allies

    05:07

Zerlina

Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice

07:18

After Justice Stephen Breyer officially announced his retirement, President Biden affirmed his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman justice to the Supreme Court. Mini Timmaraju and Leslie Proll discuss.Jan. 28, 2022

  • Ron Johnson makes position on families clear

    07:09
  • Now Playing

    Biden affirms commitment to name Black woman justice

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    The Tucker Carlson effect on online harassment

    05:50

  • Investigating Border Patrol

    08:17

  • How will VP Harris combat root causes of migration?

    08:25

  • Justice Breyer to step down

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All