IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim 07:00 KY pastor who survived tornado shares story 08:12
Now Playing
AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights 07:00
UP NEXT
Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation? 07:23 SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand 09:17 Robert Reich on the year of the worker 07:48 How one man went from NASA to novelist 06:26 Does the media treat Biden worse than Trump? 13:41 Trump can’t withhold Jan. 6 documents 09:49 Black Twitter as a modern day Green Book 06:45 Insurrection investigation takes a turn 09:02 House Dems attempt to punish Boebert 11:21 Is an indictment in Mark Meadows’ future? 07:36 Congress tackles Maternal Day of Action 09:12 Fred Guttenberg: Massie “incited kids to do something bad” 05:32 Pastor preaches in support of abortion 09:44 White nationalists go mainstream 11:52 Trump allies running for key election offices 08:25 DeSantis proposes civilian military force he would control 07:37 The fight for global vaccine equity 07:17 AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights 07:00
20 Arizona college students are on their 8th day of hunger striking for voting rights laws. They are calling for the Biden Administration to prioritize voting rights and for Senator Kyrsten Sinema to support changing the filibuster.
Dec. 14, 2021 Read More Jill Wine-Banks picks apart Meadows’ privilege claim 07:00 KY pastor who survived tornado shares story 08:12
Now Playing
AZ students on hunger strike for voting rights 07:00
UP NEXT
Did Trump WH put coup plan in a PowerPoint presentation? 07:23 SCOTUS allows TX abortion law to stand 09:17 Robert Reich on the year of the worker 07:48