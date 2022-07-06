Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police 

On July 4th, 2022, a gunman opened fire in Highland Park killing over 7 people and wounding many more, and was arrested without incident. Just a week before in Akron, OH, Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, was shot dozens of times as he fled police. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins Paola Ramos to discuss the difference in treatment between innocent Black men and white criminals.July 6, 2022