IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    Arrested for abortion?

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    KBJ makes history

    10:58

  • 5th year of the Me Too movement

    08:37

  • Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?

    09:28

  • Sanctions target Putin’s daughters

    06:43

  • 3 GOP Sens. buck party norms to confirm KBJ

    12:42

  • Ivanka answers to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:57

  • Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Republicans continue to rebuff Judge Jackson

    11:35

  • Trump endorses Palin run

    08:05

  • Will domestic threats to democracy spark bipartisanship?

    08:00

  • Ginni Thomas drama ramps up

    07:49

  • More than 90% of jobs lost to pandemic reportedly recovered

    06:43

  • Jan. 6 investigation vs. Muelller investigation

    09:28

  • Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan 6 committee

    12:49

  • Status of DOJ 1/6 probe

    09:55

  • LA court says protest organizers can be held responsible

    06:05

  • Dr. Fauci on second booster shots

    13:26

Zerlina

Arrested for abortion?

05:05

A Texas woman was charged with causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” OSU professor Treva Lindsey lays out what happened.April 12, 2022

  • Covid-19 cases on the rise

    08:56

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51
  • Now Playing

    Arrested for abortion?

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    KBJ makes history

    10:58

  • 5th year of the Me Too movement

    08:37

  • Is Oklahoma’s law the end of Roe v. Wade?

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All