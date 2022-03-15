IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54
  • Now Playing

    Additional targets of January 6th revealed

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Should we worry about Deltacron?

    08:14

  • Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia

    08:19

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

    06:58

  • Biden’s next steps to punish Putin

    07:53

  • Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia

    07:02

  • Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities

    07:30

  • Inflation hits record high

    07:32

  • Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

    07:23

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

    07:05

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

    08:50

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

    08:11

  • War’s effect on the most vulnerable

    05:52

  • Calls for release of Olympian Brittney Griner

    08:00

  • 2M refugees have fled Ukraine

    06:06

  • What happens if the U.S. bans Russian oil imports?

    08:30

  • Working moms on the Supreme Court

    09:05

  • Republicans respond to Russia

    12:13

Zerlina

Additional targets of January 6th revealed

07:23

On January 6th, 2021 the Capitol was stormed by a group of insurrections, but was the Capitol their only target? According to recently released documents there were other buildings set to be invaded as well. Glenn Kirschner joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss.March 15, 2022

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54
  • Now Playing

    Additional targets of January 6th revealed

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Should we worry about Deltacron?

    08:14

  • Some Ukrainians returning home to help fight Russia

    08:19

  • Harvard students help Ukrainian refugees

    06:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All