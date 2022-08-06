IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zerlina

Abortion could be the key to midterm voter turnout

09:26

After a big win in Kansas to maintain abortion rights, Adrienne Elrod and Olivia Julianna discuss the role reproductive rights could play in the midterms.Aug. 6, 2022

