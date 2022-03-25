A majority-Black TN town may lose its financial independence
MSNBC columnist Anthea Butler joins the show to discuss her latest article, which tells the story of Mason, Tennessee. It’s a small, majority-Black town and the state’s comptroller is trying to take control of its finances.March 25, 2022
