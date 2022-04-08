IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zerlina

5th year of the Me Too movement

08:37

After nearly five years of the Me Too movement, founder Tarana Burke reflects on how far we’ve come and where we still need to go when it comes to protecting against sexual assault and harassment.April 8, 2022

