2022 could see sweeping anti-trans bills

2022 could be the most anti-trans legislative year in our country’s history. Already this year a dozen states have introduced anti-trans legislation, and Gov. Noem (R-SD) signed an anti-trans athlete bill into law.
Feb. 11, 2022
